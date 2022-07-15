The WBC reveal Canelo Alvarez's intense open air workout for Gennadiy Golovkin

As Canelo Alvarez prepares for his highly-anticipated trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin, the pressure is on for the Mexican to win. In his last showing on May 7, Alvarez was handed his second professional defeat against Russia's Dmitry Bivol in the light-heavyweight division.

It's well known that the former pound-for-pound king is a disciplined fighter during his training camps. This includes his nutrition and diet as well as his boxing training.

Although the 31-year-old has built up a muscular frame, he rarely does strength training and instead focuses on improving his technique by doing exercises like shadow boxing. When he does use weights, it's usually smaller weights for speed and endurance training.

Under Eddy Reynoso's coaching, Alvarez undergoes intense training sessions that clearly benefit him when it comes to fight night, which is why he's nearly always in prime condition. In preparation for his next fight, which is set for September 17, the WBC have released a video clip of the 31-year-old training in the open air.

Similar to how he's been in the media for the build-up to the fight, 'Canelo' looks very focused and determined to defeat 'GGG' in his next bout.

How much pressure is on Canelo Alvarez for his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin?

There's always pressure on fighters who are as big as Canelo Alvarez, especially in the sport of boxing, where losses are very significant. However, after now suffering two defeats in his career and also two draws, it isn't going to look good if he loses again.

To further this, the Mexican is expected to convincingly defeat the 40-year-old after the past two fights. In their first encounter, which was scored a draw, many felt that Golovkin was robbed of a victory.

The second meeting was much closer but there was still suggestion that the scorecards shouldn't have been so wide.

Ultimately, the pressure is building up even more than ever for the boxing superstar to rectify his recent mistakes by securing a victory. If he is defeated, however, he'll be looking at three professional losses and two consecutive defeats.

