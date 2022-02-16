Take a look at how Canelo Alvarez spent Valentine's Day

Canelo Alvarez, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world, spent Valentine's Day getting glammed up by his daughter.

He sat patiently as his daughter put make-up on him. After finishing the make-up, his daughter put the finishing touches by applying nail polish on him. Before getting glammed up by his daughter, Canelo spent some quality time with his wife Fernanda Gomez.

Take a look at the video:

Canelo usually keeps his family away from the limelight. However, in recent times, he has opened up to the media and his fans more. Fans are always curious to see how one of the greatest boxers of all time spends his normal day-to-day life.

Canelo is currently looking for his next fight. With many rumored opponents in various different weight classes, there's no telling who he will decide to fight next. Until his fight is confirmed, he's playing golf and making time for his family. In his last fight, Canelo made history as the first ever Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant were having a full conversation nearly 30 minutes into their championship fight this past weekend 🤯

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant were having a full conversation nearly 30 minutes into their championship fight this past weekend 🤯https://t.co/TO3tx92Z7G

Immediately after, he wanted to take on Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu in a bid to become the first Mexican to hold titles in five different weight classes. However, that fight never took place because Makabu had to defend his belt against his mandatory challenger Thabiso Mchunu. Canelo then shifted his attention to other weight classes.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Canelo Alvarez’s has been approved to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. Canelo will fight to become a 5-weight champion! Canelo Alvarez’s has been approved to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. Canelo will fight to become a 5-weight champion! https://t.co/hKWmIaJXV6

Eddie Hearn on Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul

Over the past few weeks, Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have struck up quite an unusual friendship. The pair are promoting the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight together and have spent a lot of time together in the process.

In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn was asked what Canelo thought of Jake Paul. Hearn replied:

"It's not something that we've really discussed but I've seen his comments on it, and to be fair to him he doesn't actually. I think he realises that one day it could be a massive fight, massive payday. I've never heard him go 'Ah he's this, he's that.' But listen, I mean, Canelo's I think got other plans."

Although he did not rule out a possible fight in the future, he did mention that he cannot speak on behalf of Canelo when it comes to Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has stated multiple times that in three years time he believes he will be ready to take on Canelo Alvarez.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Canelo will ever fight Jake Paul? Yes No 0 votes so far