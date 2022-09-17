Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 1&2 PPV buys

The two previous bouts between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin proved to be a major success in terms of pay-per-view (PPV) buys and the same can be expected from their trilogy fight this weekend.

The two first clashed in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight ended in a controversial draw and, as per ESPN, it sold 1.3 million PPVs in the United States.

On the flipside, their 2018 rematch, which was won by Canelo Alvarez, sold 1.1 million PPVs in the United States.

Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to take center stage again at the T-Mobile Arena, a venue that has hosted both of their previous fights. The build-up to their trilogy fight has been nothing but thrilling, as the two have expressed their disregard for each other on multiple occasions, adding to the anticipation surrounding the fight.

Moreover, Canelo Alvarez's undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship will also be on the line. That said, it will be interesting to see who gets the job done come September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez explains the reason behind his loss to Dmitry Bivol

The boxing world was shocked earlier this year as Dmitry Bivol upset the odds to beat the Mexican in their WBA Light-Heavyweight Championship bout. Since that fight, many have questioned Alvarez's desire to fight while suggesting that he may lack the motivation to fight.

This has also been a cause of concern for many going into the trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin, who is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Ryota Murata. However, the Mexican has suggested that there's nothing to worry about.

During a recent interview with SecondsOut, Canelo Alvarez suggested that he lost his fight against Dmitry Bivol because he was gassed out. While claiming to be more dangerous than ever, the undisputed super-middleweight champion said:

“What I need to tell you is I’m more dangerous than ever, and I’m ready to come back. I watched it two times or three times, and I just get tired, that’s it. That’s why I lost."

Watch the full interview with SecondsOut below:

