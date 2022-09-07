Boxing News Round Up:- Canelo Alvarez vs GGG 3 full card revealed, Tyrone Magnus talks Mike Tyson vs. HULU, Shields vs. Marshall PPV details, Anderson Silva favorite to beat Jake Paul

With the full card details of Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3, Tyrone Magnus talking about Mike Tyson vs. HULU, the PPV details of Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall and Anderson Silva being the favorite to beat Jake Paul is making it into today's News Round-Up.

That said, welcome to today's Sportskeeda Boxing News Round-Up, where we discuss the latest happenings in the world of boxing.

#4 Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3 full card

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in a highly anticipated trilogy bout later this month on September 17.

Ahead of the event, the full card was revealed with some highly engrossing bouts in store apart from the Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG clash. Take a look at the full card below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse Rodriguez Franco vs. Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Angel Molina

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKingley

#3 Tyrone Magnus talks Mike Tyson vs. HULU

YouTuber Tyrone Magnus has come out to support Mike Tyson in his recent feud with streaming platform HULU. The legendary boxer has been left in distress following the release of an unauthorized show called 'MIKE'.

While Tyson has threatened to take legal action against the platform, popular YouTuber Tyrone Magnus has now sounded off on the matter, saying:

"That's my guy right there, you want to emulate [Tyson]. I will tell you this, I saw all three [episodes], and I'm torn. I love Mike Tyson, I really love Mike Tyson. But, you know, I'm like damn. They put out something he didn't want out there like that."

Watch the video below:

#2 Where to watch Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are set to square off inside the squared circle this weekend. The highly anticipated grudge match will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

With the matchup just days away, let's take a look at where to watch the event. The Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall main card will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Fans in the United Kingdom may catch the action via Sky Sports. Another way to watch the event is via FITE.tv and FOX (Australia).

#1 Anderson Silva favorite to beat Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul is set to take on the toughest challenge of his career so far when he steps inside the boxing ring against Anderson Silva. The bout was recently confirmed and is set to take place on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

While Jake Paul has been the favorite to win his bouts up until this point, 'The Problem Child' is walking into the fight against Anderson Silva as the underdog. As per, Oddsshopper, Silva has 58% chance to beat Paul in their Showtime PPV bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik