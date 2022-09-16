Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 Tickets are still available: Price, position and more 

Tickets for the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are still available.

The undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship bout will go down later this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With just a few days remaining for the fight, fans who want to watch the event live from the arena can still get their hands on the tickets as the 18,972 capacity arena is yet to be sold out. But that won't be the case for long.

The tickets available at the moment start from $305 and go up to $5,005 for a complete VIP ringside experience. Those who wish to buy the tickets can head over to axs.com.

That said, fans will also get to see a stacked undercard with some great fights.

Take a look at the undercard below:

Jesse Rodriguez Franco (16-0) vs. (28-4-1) for the WBC Super-Flyweight Championship

Ali Akhmedov (18-1) vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1) for the vacant IBF North American Super Middleweight Title

Austin Williams (11-0) vs. Kieron Conway (18-2-1) for the vacant WBA International Middleweight Championship

Diego Pacheco (15-0) vs. Enrique Collazo (16-2-1) for the WBC Silver Middleweight Championship

Marc Castro (7-0) vs. Kevin Mendoza (7-1-2)

Aaron Aponte (6-0) vs. Fernando Angel Molina (8-0)

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1) vs. Delvin McKinley (4-3-1)

Roy Jones Jr. gives his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has suggested that Canelo Alvarez might not be as motivated as Gennadiy Golovkin heading into their trilogy bout. While Alvarez is coming off a decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in May, Gennadiy Golovkin is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Ryota Murata.

Speaking about the trilogy bout during an interview with FighHype, Roy Jones Jr. suggested that Gennadiy Golovkin seems much more motivated than Canelo Alvarez:

"Canelo is coming off a loss, and he didn't necessarily look eager in trying to even take part in trying to win it. So, that being said, who's the most highly-motivated right now? Motivation is what keeps you in the fight, so who is the most motivated fighter?... To be honest with you, I think 'GGG' is far more motivated than Canelo is right now."

Watch Roy Jones Jr.'s full interview below:

