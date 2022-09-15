Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3 undercard: Which boxers are competing? 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to square off in a highly anticipated trilogy bout later this weekend.

The trilogy bout between the two will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Mexican will put his undisputed super-middleweight championship on the line.

There has been constant debate regarding the better fighter among the two renowned pugilists. While the main-event will most certainly see this debate come to an end, the undercard will feature several exciting fights. Take a look at the full undercard below:

Jesse Rodriguez Franco (16-0) vs. (28-4-1) for the WBC Super-Flyweight Championship

Ali Akhmedov (18-1) vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1) for the vacant IBF North American Super Middleweight Title

Austin Williams (11-0) vs. Kieron Conway (18-2-1) for the vacant WBA International Middleweight Championship

Diego Pacheco (15-0) vs. Enrique Collazo (16-2-1) for the WBC Silver Middleweight Championship

Marc Castro (7-0) vs. Kevin Mendoza (7-1-2)

Aaron Aponte (6-0) vs. Fernando Angel Molina (8-0)

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1) vs. Delvin McKinley (4-3-1)

Canelo Alvarez believes the rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin was enough to end their rivalry

Canelo Alvarez has suggested that his rivalry against Gennadiy Golovkin should've ended following his win in their 2018 rematch. The two first fought in 2017, a bout which turned out to be much closer than expected and ended in a draw.

Alvarez and Golovkin entered the ring again in 2018 in a bout that was close as well, but the Mexican managed to win via unanimous decision. Now, heading into the trilogy, the undisputed super-middleweight champion has claimed that the rematch was enough to put an end to their rivalry.

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Canelo Alvarez said:

“For me in my mind, the second fight, that’s the end of the fight with Golovkin. It’s enough, right? [But] the people wants to know who’s the best between me and Golovkin.”

Further in the interview, Alvarez spoke about the reason behind the bad blood towards Gennadiy Golovkin. He said:

“He’s always saying that I’m not a good champion and I’m embarrassing my country, that kind of stuff. That’s why I’m mad at him because when he’s in front of me or near me, he doesn’t say anything about that. That’s why I’m mad.”

Watch Canelo Alvarez’s full interview with Matchroom Boxing below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew