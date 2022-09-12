"That’s the end of the fight with Golovkin"- Canelo Alvarez believes his rematch against ‘GGG’ in 2018 was "enough" to finish the rivalry

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) thinks his win against Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) in their 2018 rematch was “enough” to end their rivalry.

Speaking at Matchroom Boxing, the Undisputed Super Middleweight champion said:

“For me in my mind, the second fight, that’s the end of the fight with Golovkin. It’s enough, right? [But] the people wants to know who’s the best between me and Golovkin.”

Alvarez, 31, and Golovkin, 40, fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first two encounters were so close and many still believe that ‘GGG' could have been awarded the win in either of those. Their first fight concluded in a draw, while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch. The trilogy will now settle the dust and determine who will have the last laugh between the two boxing legends.

The pair are set to settle their rivalry once and for all on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On the line is Alvarez’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight titles.

Alvarez also explained why he is “mad” towards the Kazakh fighter, saying:

“He’s always saying that I’m not a good champion and I’m embarrassing my country, that kind of stuff. That’s why I’m mad at him because when he’s in front of me or near me, he doesn’t say anything about that. That’s why I’m mad.”

Watch Canelo Alvarez's full interview with Matchroom Boxing:

Canelo Alvarez wants to end trilogy fight vs. GGG inside the distance

Canelo Alvarez is raring to put an end to his bitter rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin. Come September 17, the Mexican superstar vowed to stop Golovkin "before the 12th round" to silence his doubters and detractors.

“I always prepare myself for the best fighters out there. So, I think it’s gonna be a good fight. My goal is [to] end the fight before the 12th round.”

Alvarez is coming off a points decision loss at the hands of WBA Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last May. Meanwhile, Golovkin became the unified WBA, IBF, IBP, and The Ring Middleweight Champion after stopping Ryota Murata in April.

