"My goal is to end the fight before the 12th round"- Canelo Alvarez sends a stern warning to Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of Canelo vs. GGG 3

Canelo Alvarez is desperate to win the trilogy clash against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he wants to earn it via stoppage. The Mexican star underperformed in his latest fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and suffered a decision loss. He will now put his undisputed super-middleweight crown on the line against ‘GGG’ and has already clarified a few of his in-ring intentions.

The 32-year-old connected with Matchroom Boxing ahead of Canelo vs GGG 3 and revealed how he wants to end the fight.

“I always prepare myself for the best fighters out there. So, I think it’s gonna be a good fight. My goal is [to] end the fight before the 12th round.”

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, several boxers like Juan Manuel Marquez and Billy Joe Saunders have already backed Canelo Alvarez to knock Golovkin out in the trilogy. Aged 40, ‘GGG’ has seemingly passed his prime and looks close to his retirement. However, he didn't let that affect his performance against Ryota Murata, which the Kazakh boxer won via TKO to become the unified middleweight champion.

Canelo Alvarez will be a much tougher opponent than Murata, but Golovkin has also witnessed Alvarez’s power in 2017 and 2018. So, he knows what it takes to hang around with the Mexican powerhouse.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Time, date, venue, where to watch, and full fight card

Time:- 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST

Date:- September 17, Saturday

Venue:- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada (USA)

How to watch:- Canelo vs GGG 3, hosted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Promotions will be available live on DAZN PPV across 200 countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and more.

The Pay-per-view US/UK price is $64.99/£9.99 for existing subscribers and $84.99/£17.98 for new subscribers, (includes one month DAZN subscription).

Full fight card

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Gennady Golovkin – 12 rounds bout for Canelo’s WBC, WBA(super), WBO, IBF & The Ring Super Middleweight titles

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez(c) vs. Israel Gonzalez – 12 rounds bout for Rodriguez’s WBC Super-Flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado – 10 rounds bout for the vacant IBF North American Super Middleweight title

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs. Kieron Conway – 10 rounds bout for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo – 10 rounds bout for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver North American Super Middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza – 8 rounds super featherweight bout

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina – 8 rounds super lightweight bout

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley – 6 rounds Bantamweight bout

Edited by C. Naik