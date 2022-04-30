"Counting the days" - Canelo Alvarez sends a subtle warning to opponent Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez sent a subtle warning to his opponent Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican pound-for-pound king is scheduled to fight Bivol on May 7.

Cinco De Mayo is synonimous with a Canelo Alvarez mega-fight. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion has always fought during Cinco De Mayo and has faced some of his best opposition on the Mexican holiday.

This time around, he is looking to add another belt to his name as he takes on WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In anticipation of his fight, Canelo released a video of himself doing padwork. He captioned the video:

"Counting the days. #CaneloBivol on @DAZNBoxing, May 7"

The video shows the Mexican practicing a one-two combo, followed by a body shot. The video then cuts to his fight against Liam Smith, during which he used the same punch to end the fight.

Despite moving from Super-Middleweight to Light-Heavyweight, Canelo looks sharp and quick. The video ends with a line that says:

"Legacy is earned"

For Canelo, his only aim in boxing currently is to keep making history and keep creating his own legacy. He is looking to add another belt to his name in his second fight in the division.

It will be interesting to see how Canelo fares against his powerful Russian opponent on May 7.

Stephen Espinoza defends Canelo Alvarez against Kamaru Usman

Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman have been going back-and-forth on Twitter recently. Ever since the UFC welterweight champion showed interest in fighting Canelo, the two have been constantly belittling each other on social media and during interviews.

Showtime President Stephen Espinoza defended the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world when Usman tweeted saying boxing is a dying sport:

"If you were receiving a fair share of revenues, you wouldn't be embarrassingly stalking @Canelo on social media. You're an accompliahed UFC champion, yet you're begging to participate in what you call a 'dying' sport? Why? Because that 'dying' sport pays way more $ than your own."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was belittling the sport of boxing. He suggested that it is filled with champions who don't want to fight each other, calling it a "dying sport." In response to this, Espinoza decided to get in on the action. It will be interesting to see if a fight between Canelo and Usman ever does take place.

Take a look at the tweet by Stephen Espinoza:

