"Public Execution" - Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash at the press conference for their October 8 bout

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn had their first press conference ahead of their October 8 grudge match. The British fighters have a second generational rivalry through their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr. had some intimidating words for his opponent and also detailed how cutting weight for the catchweight fight may impact him, he said:

"I can't do anything else but likely. I can't be 100% when I have to go down to a weight I have never been to and then I can not rehydrate fully, I can’t be 100% but that is fair. If I am 100% then it is a public execution, you can't do that. So I have to be at a disadvantage to make the fight reasonable. I will be 60% on the night and that will be enough to do whatever I want with you... Get some tough guys in your training camp, please that way we can make it more of a competitive event.” [sic]

If Chris Eubank Jr. can comfortably make weight, he will have a significant advantage on the night. Eubank Jr. is a bigger man and has fought in higher weight classes, including the 168lbs division and he did not look small while doing it.

The fight is also the biggest step-up in Conor Benn’s career so far. Whilst the biggest name on Benn’s record is Chris Algieri, a former world title holder, Algieri was at the end of his career and much diminished when he fought Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr. will be a much more powerful puncher than any Benn has faced yet. Eubank Jr. has 23 KOs in his 32 victories and looks to uphold his family's name in a long-standing rivalry.

Chris Eubank Jr. appeared to anger Conor Benn

In the press conference, Benn appeared to be respectful towards his opponent. He spoke first and did not seem to raise his voice. That quickly changed after Chris Eubank Jr. spoke about asserting supremacy over his opponent.

Conor Benn said:

“You won't hear me coming with one excuse "Ah you know he is heavier weight and I'm taking a gamble." I couldn’t give a rats ar*e. If I think I can beat you, I can beat you. Forget the weight, forget me moving up two weights, you don’t hear me saying ‘I’m only going to be 40% because you are going to be two weights heavier, you know I'm not going to prepare for this.' I don’t need you to come out and make excuses for me if you think I am going to lose.”

Eubank claimed that Benn has nothing to lose in the bout because he is the smaller man in the matchup and has not faced elite competition yet. Benn was having none of it and called out Eubank Jr. for his dilly-dallying about making weight and whatnot.

