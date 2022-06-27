"Planning the next move" - Chris Eubank Jr. drops a subtle message 

British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. has teased a potential return to the ring on Twitter.

Eubank tweeted:

Chris Eubank Jr. is coming off an impressive win against fellow Brit Liam Williams. Eubank Jr. knocked Williams down three times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Eubank vs. Williams was a grudge match. The pair did not like each other and had called for a bout for years. The boxers also heavily promoted the fight by trash-talking each other on social media.

The fight between Eubank Jr. and WIlliams was also extremely successful commercially. The fight had over 1 million viewers on Sky Sports, breaking a new viewing record for the channel.

The son of former WBO Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion Chris Eubank Sr., 'Next Gen' is proving to be a star.

Chris Eubank Jr. has called out Gennadiy Golovkin

A fight that has been on the horizon for years is a bout with Gennadiy Golovkin. Eubank Sr. and Jr. have called out 'GGG' for years, but a fight between the pair never took place.

The closest the fight was to taking place was when Eubank Jr. was with Eddie Hearn five years ago. Hearn claimed that the fight was secured and all that was waiting was for Eubank Jr. to sign the fight. 'Next Gen' did not take the fight and instead Kell Brook fought Golovkin.

Eubank Jr. revealed that this led to him resenting Kell Brook. Eubank Jr. recently called for a fight with 'Special K'. Brook, however, has retired, which means that the bout will not take place.

After Canelo Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol, Eubank Jr. called out Golovkin on Twitter:

Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer

Once again, the fight has not come to fruition, as Golovkin and Canelo will have a trilogy bout.

Chris Eubank Jr. is aligned with Ben Shalom and BOXXER. Shalom has been willing to work with other promoters in the past, meaning Eubank Jr. could fight anyone next. He is highly ranked with the WBA, WBC and WBO, so he has multiple avenues to pursue.

