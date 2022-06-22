Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III date and location announced 

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Gennadiy Govkin on September 17th, 2022. The trilogy fight was announced soon after the Mexican lost to Dmitry Bivol in his second outing in the light-heavyweight division.

Matchroom Boxing announced the official venue for the trilogy fight on their Twitter page:

"It's only fitting the @TMobileArena in Las Vegas hosts the @Canelo vs @GGGBoxing trilogy"

The first two fights between Canelo and 'GGG' took place in the T Mobile Arena as well. The first time the pair fought on September 16th, 2017, it was a very even fight with both fighters going back and forth for 12 rounds. After 12 rounds, the judges could not find anything to separate the two fighters, declaring it a draw. However, many users on Twitter and social media believed Golovkin won the fight marginally.

The second fight was a controversial one with all three judges scoring in favor of the Mexican to hand him the victory via majority decision. Yet again, many fans believed Golovkin won. Earlier this year, Canelo Alvarez announced he would fight 'GGG' following his title fight against Bivol if he won against the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion.

So when he lost, fans believed he would trigger the rematch clause instead of going for the trilogy fight against Golovkin. However, he decided to fight 'GGG' instead.

Artur Beterbiev wants to fight Dmitry Bivol and not Canelo Alvarez according to his trainer

Canelo Alvarez vs. Artur Beterbiev was highly touted before Canelo's fight against Dmitry Bivol. Fans wanted to see the unbeaten Russian knockout artist take on the then P4P king. However, following his loss to Bivol, many believed the Mexican would not stand a chance against the Russian wrecking ball.

In a recent interview, Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay spoke about who the Russian would rather fight:

“It is about belts it is not about money it is about belts. If you asked Artur today if you want to fight Canelo or Bivol, even if Canelo brings more money, he still wants to fight Bivol, he wants that fourth belt.”

Beterbiev is now the Unified Light-Heavyweight Champion and Dmitry Bivol holds the only other belt in the division. 'King Artur' will now look to fight Bivol next in an all-Russian showdown for the Undisputed Championship.

