Artur Beterbiev's trainer says the champion would prefer to face Dmitry Bivol over Canelo Alvarez

Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay spoke to the media ahead of Beterbiev’s impressive win against Joe Smith Jr. Ramsay insisted that Beterbiev is chasing a legacy instead of cash.

Ramsay said:

“It is about belts it is not abuot money it is about belts. If you asked Artur today if you want to fight Canelo or Bivol, even if Canelo brings more money, he still wants to fight Bivol, he wants that fourth belt.”

The fight that most fans would like to see is a bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Bivol and Beterbiev are considered the two best light heavyweights in the world. Both are coming off impressive performances as Bivol defeated Canelo Alvarez in his last fight.

Beterbiev blasted Joe Smith Jr. in two rounds to become the unified WBC, WBO and IBF World Light Heavyweight Champion

Whilst a bout with Canelo Alvarez may be the most financially lucrative for any fighter, it is not the avenue that Beterbiev would like to pursue. Instead, he would like to become the Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion.

Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol could be next in an ever-growing list of undisputed champions

Becoming an undisputed champion is an incredibly impressive feat. Not only must a fighter navigate the very best of his weight-class inside the ring, boxing politics also play a part. A fighter must be on top of their mandatory challengers in order to not be stripped by one sanctioning body.

At the moment, there are three undisputed champions. Canelo Alvarez became undisputed at super middleweight after defeating Caleb Plant. Devin Haney became the Undisputed Lightweight Champion in early June by defeating George Kambosos Jr. Jermell Charlo became an Undisputed Champion by defeating Brian Castano for light middleweight supremacy.

In practical terms, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are each only one fight away from being crowned the Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion. However, ue to the addition of Canelo Alvarez to the mix and Bivol facing another Matchroom Boxing fighter next, it may not be that simple.

