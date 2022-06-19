Artur Beterbiev TKOs Joe Smith Jr. - Full card results 

Artur Beterbiev, the Russian knockout machine, took on the reigning WBO Light-Heavyweight king Joe Smith Jr. The pair fought at the Hulu Theater at the historic Madison Square Garden. Beterbiev looked to unify the division and keep his 100% knockout rate intact. Smith, on the other hand, looked to derail one of the hardest punchers in the division in what was the biggest fight of his life.

This was a big fight for the light-heavyweight division as it would decide who would eventually get to challenge for the title of undisputed. Also on the card was two-time Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez, taking on the unbeaten contender Abraham Nova from New York.

The bout was scheduled for ten rounds with the vacant USBA and WBO Global Featherweight Titles on the line.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. main card results

Artur Beterbiev def. Joe Smith Jr. via TKO (R2 at 2:19)

Artur Beterbiev began the fight slowly. However, Joe Smith Jr. tried to take the Russian on at his own game and started pressuring him with the jab, a method that lasted a whole two minutes. Beterbiev then saw Smith rushing in again and landed a right hand that knocked the American down for the first time in his life.

The punishment continued in the second round as the American tried to take on Beterbiev at his own game, closing the distance and swinging. The Russian returned the favor, knocking Smith down twice in the second round. After the third knockdown, the referee had seen enough and decided to call a stop to the contest. Beterbiev is now the Unified Light Heavyweight Champion.

Robeisy Ramirez def. Abraham Nova via KO (R5 at 2:20)

After a pretty even first round, both fighters were feeling each other out and sizing each other up. However, from the second round onwards, the Cuban took over. He looked too fast and too well rounded for Nova who was supposed to be the toughest test of his career. In the fifth round, he knocked his opponent out cold.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. undercard results

Bruce Carrington def. Adrian Leyva via TKO (referee, R5 at 3:00)

Jahi Tucker def. D’Andre Smith via TKO (R4 at 2:27)

Floyd Diaz def. Daniil Platonovschi via unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)

Troy Isley def. Donte Stubbs via TKO (R6 at 0:38)

Wendy Toussaint def. Asinia Byfield via unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Jahyae Brown def. Keane McMahon via unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 60-54)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far