Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Russia, India, Japan and more 

Artur Beterbiev will face Joe Smith Jr. in a light heavyweight unification bout on Saturday 18th of July. The mega fight will unify three major world championships and will be broadcast around the world.
The IBF, WBO, and WBA World Light Heavyweight Championships will all be on the line when Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. meet. IBF and WBO champion Beterbiev will enter the bout as a favorite as he has knocked out all of his prior opponents.
WBA World Light Heavyweight Joe Smith Jr. himself is a knockout artist and is most famous for ending the career of boxing legend Bernard Hopkins. Joe Smith Jr. has caused stunning upsets in the past and will be hoping to replicate the same on Saturday.
The fight is scheduled to take place at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden. Tickets are still available for the bout. The fight between two supreme punchers in Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. promises to be an exciting affair.
Coupled with the opportunity to hold three of the four major belts in the division, all eyes will be on the bout.
Take a look below to see the timings for the bout around the world.
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Timings.
USA:
The undercard coverage will start on ESPN+at 6:00pm ET.Main event Coverage will begin on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at 10:00pm ET.
UK:
Sky Sports Boxing will begin coverage at 2:00am BST
India:
The main card will begin at 7:30am IST
Russia:
The main card will begin at 5:00am MSK
Canada:
The main card will begin at 10:00 EDT
Japan:
The main card will begin at 11:00 JST
Mexico:
The main card will begin at 21:00 CDT
Australia:
The main card will begin at 12:00 AEST
China:
The main card will begin at 10:00 local time
Italy:
The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST
France:
The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST
Finland:
The main card will begin at 5:00 EEST
Denmark :
The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST
Egypt:
The main card will begin at 4:00 EET
Saudi Arabia:
The main card will begin at 5:00 KSA
Brazil:
The main card will begin at 23:00 Brazilleria
Argentina:
The main card will begin at 23:00 Argentina Time
Pakistan :
The main card will begin at 7:00 PKT
South Korea:
The main card will begin at 11:00 KST
North Korea:
The main card will begin at 11:00 KST
Singapore:
The main card will begin at 10:00 SGT
Bangladesh:
The main card will begin at 8:00 BDT
Indonesia:
The main card will begin at 9:00 WIB
Nigeria:
The main card will begin at 3:00 Nigeria Time