Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Russia, India, Japan and more 

Artur Beterbiev will face Joe Smith Jr. in a light heavyweight unification bout on Saturday 18th of July. The mega fight will unify three major world championships and will be broadcast around the world.

The IBF, WBO, and WBA World Light Heavyweight Championships will all be on the line when Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. meet. IBF and WBO champion Beterbiev will enter the bout as a favorite as he has knocked out all of his prior opponents.

WBA World Light Heavyweight Joe Smith Jr. himself is a knockout artist and is most famous for ending the career of boxing legend Bernard Hopkins. Joe Smith Jr. has caused stunning upsets in the past and will be hoping to replicate the same on Saturday.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden. Tickets are still available for the bout. The fight between two supreme punchers in Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. promises to be an exciting affair.

Coupled with the opportunity to hold three of the four major belts in the division, all eyes will be on the bout.

Take a look below to see the timings for the bout around the world.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Timings.

USA:

The undercard coverage will start on ESPN+at 6:00pm ET.Main event Coverage will begin on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes at 10:00pm ET.

UK:

Sky Sports Boxing will begin coverage at 2:00am BST

India:

The main card will begin at 7:30am IST

Russia:

The main card will begin at 5:00am MSK

Canada:

The main card will begin at 10:00 EDT

Japan:

The main card will begin at 11:00 JST

Mexico:

The main card will begin at 21:00 CDT

Australia:

The main card will begin at 12:00 AEST

China:

The main card will begin at 10:00 local time

Italy:

The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST

France:

The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST

Finland:

The main card will begin at 5:00 EEST

Denmark :

The main card will begin at 4:00 CEST

Egypt:

The main card will begin at 4:00 EET

Saudi Arabia:

The main card will begin at 5:00 KSA

Brazil:

The main card will begin at 23:00 Brazilleria

Argentina:

The main card will begin at 23:00 Argentina Time

Pakistan :

The main card will begin at 7:00 PKT

South Korea:

The main card will begin at 11:00 KST

North Korea:

The main card will begin at 11:00 KST

Singapore:

The main card will begin at 10:00 SGT

Bangladesh:

The main card will begin at 8:00 BDT

Indonesia:

The main card will begin at 9:00 WIB

Nigeria:

The main card will begin at 3:00 Nigeria Time

