Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. - Net worth comparison in 2022

Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. are both millionaires. Although Beterbiev appears to be lapping Smith Jr. in the financial race, they both seem to be in stable positions.

Boasting off an active record of 17-0, Beterbiev earned approximately $1.5 million from his KO win over Marcius Browne. He was guaranteed a purse of $773,000 from that fight. According to the reports of surprisesports.com, his networth is estimated to be around $4-6 million in 2022.

Watch the best knockouts of Beterbiev and Smith Jr. below:

Although Beterbiev hasn’t revealed his exact earnings, the light heavyweight world champion is clearly in a safe financial condition. A win over Smith Jr. this weekend should boost the numbers in his bank account.

Joe Smith Jr. currently holds a professional record of 28-3 with 22 KOs in his favor. The American boxer has been a world champion for over a year now. He is now close to earning the "unified champion" status. A win over Artur Beterbiev would enrich Joe Smith Jr.’s marketable aura, turning him into a new threat at 175 lbs.

That said, he has been successful both professionally and financially. Smith Jr’s current net worth is reportedly $4 million. He was guaranteed $400k in his last fight against Steve Geffard with a 60% PPV share. The 32-year-old boxer might have a slightly lesser net worth than Beterbiev at the time, but he still has plenty of years to remain active and rake up all his achievements.

Titled "Into the Deep Waters", Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. for the WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight belts is a fight that will keep the entire 175 lbs division in motion. Following Dmitry Bivol’s win over Canelo Alvarez, the winner of Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. could clear the path towards an undisputed light heavyweight title clash. Hence, all eyes are on Beterbiev and Smith.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr: A Legacy clash

Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr. is a matchup that isn't just about the hype and money. There's a legacy attached to the fight as well. Two supreme light heavyweight champions colliding in their prime for an undisputed clash.

The winner of this fight could target WBA champion Dmitry Bivol next. Even without that, both men have a lot to prove. Artur Beterbiev will make his debut in Madison Square Garden and will look to defend his unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Joe Smith Jr. will relish some home advantage in his favor. All these factors make the fight more interesting and worth watching for the fight fans.

