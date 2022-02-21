"Now it's a challenge" - Chris Eubank Jr. wants to fight Kell Brook 

Chris Eubank Jr. was in attendance at the AO Arena in Manchester, England for the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight. Following Kell Brooks' dominant win over Amir Khan, 'Next Gen' revealed his wish to take on Brook:

"I'm not gonna lie I was not expecting that type of performance from Kell. Dominance from round one until it finished. He's proven tonight that he still has the spice and now I want to see how spice he can get with me. We've had our back and forth over the years. I didn't think he had what he showed tonight. I didn't think he still had that. Now it's a challenge. Now I wanna get in there and see if he can do what he did there with me."

Take a look at the interview:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



🗣️ "We've had our back and forths over the years!"



🗣️ 'Now I want the challenge of fighting him!' @ChrisEubankJr is 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 to face @SpecialKBrook next.. 🍿🗣️ "We've had our back and forths over the years!"🗣️ 'Now I want the challenge of fighting him!' - @ChrisEubankJr is 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘 to face @SpecialKBrook next.. 🍿🗣️ "We've had our back and forths over the years!" 🗣️ 'Now I want the challenge of fighting him!' https://t.co/cgbJv8iXcA

Kell Brook put on a dominant display against his foe Amir Khan. In a one-sided beating, Brook dominated Khan for six rounds before securing the TKO victory. Chris Eubank Jr. himself is coming off a dominant win over Liam Williams. 'Next Gen' put on a clinic against the Welshman to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Highlights of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams!



@boxxer | @WassermanBoxing 🏻 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙨 & 𝙖 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝!Highlights of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams! 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙨 & 𝙖 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝! ✨Highlights of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams! 💥@boxxer | @WassermanBoxing 👊🏻 https://t.co/xDYvRtTA68

He now has his eyes set on Kell Brook in another domestic clash. The biggest criticism Chris Eubank Jr. has faced is that he has not faced enough top-level competition yet. Many fans want him to challenge himself and take on someone outside the UK, one of the champions for example. However, it looks like Eubank Jr. wants another all-British battle.

Kell Brook wants to take on Chris Eubank Jr. as well

Michelle Joy Phelps interviewed Kell Brook immediately after his win over Amir Khan. Brook spoke about Eubank Jr. calling him out:

"Listen that fight can happen. Like I said, I'm still in the high, I'm still buzzing. That'd work great for my career that's the only thing missing in my career. Everyone knows that I'm not a young spring ticking anymore. Imma sit down with me family, because me personally as a fighter, I've got plenty more left. But Imma sit down with me immediate family and just see if I should carry on or not."

Take a look at the interview:

Although Brook is unsure of his future, he appears interested in taking on Eubank Jr. next. However, it all depends on whether he decides to continue fighting or not. It will be interesting to see how Brook moves forward at this later stage in his career.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Kell Brook should take on Chris Eubank Jr. next? Yes No 0 votes so far