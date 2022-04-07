"That would have probably been the easiest work I ever got" - Chris Kongo mocks Florian Marku's win against Chris Jenkins

Chris Kongo believes he would have defeated Florian Marku easily if he was in the ring instead of Chris Jenkins back on April 2. The boxer from Bermondsey was not impressed with Marku's performance and sees flaws that he could exploit.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Chris Kongo said:

"I would have stood him on his head, that would have probably been the easiest work I ever got. If he boxed like that against me, he wouldn't of even landed a punch. I probably would have had him on the back. Chris Jenkins, I said he's an old dog, I said on the broadcast on Sky, Marku would knock him out, he's an old dog his time is done. But the first couple of rounds I couldn't believe it, he's throwing the same predictable jab, same timing, same everything and he couldn't even defend that. So against me, he would have trouble."

Watch the full interview with Chris Kongo on Boxing Social:

Chris Kongo slams Florian Marku for calling out Amir Khan

Kongo continued by ridiculing Marku for calling out Amir Khan in his post-fight press conference. '2Slick' thinks the Albanian is chasing a payday rather than trying to boost his legacy:

"He's calling out people like Amir Khan, what are you doing? Khan is another old dog that he could probably knock out too. There's young hungry fighters like myself but you want to go and just boost yourself and start fighting people like Khan, it don't work like that. He doesn't want a legacy, he wants to chase the money, he doesn't want to take a loss on his record and make him have to start all over again. If he was that confident in himself, he would come and make the fight happen because he is no higher than British level at the moment."

Watch Florian Marku call out Khan following his victory over Chris Jenkins:

It remains to be seen if the 'Albanian King' can land a fight with Khan in 2022. The Bolton star is coming off a devastating loss to Kell Brook and could be looking for a step down in opposition.

On the other hand, a bout against Chris Kongo could be fairly lucrative and allow Marku to showcase his potential.

