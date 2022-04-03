"He's gotta come and see me" - Chris Kongo wants Florian Marku next

Chris Kongo wants to fight Florian Marku next. He believes the Albanian needs to beat him before he can challenge bigger names such as Amir Khan, Kell Brook and Conor Benn.

Kongo is coming off an eight-round points comeback victory against Kelvin Dotel after suffering a shock defeat to Michael McKinson in 2021. '2Slick' was in attendance to watch Marku defeat Chris Jenkins via fourth round stoppage.

Here's what Kongo said in an interview with iFL TV:

"He's mentioning them guys but he should be mentioning my name first. He's gotta come and see me first before he sees them guys because they're at the top level. With that performance, he ain't there."

Watch Chris Kongo's interview below:

Chris Kongo thinks he can beat Florian Marku

Kongo continued by stating that he has the boxing skills to beat any welterweight in the UK and believes Marku is looking for a payday. During the same interview with iFL TV, he said:

"I'm a smart boxer but I can also fight as well, we all saw it with my last performance. I done a bit of both, I was on the back foot and on the front foot. With Marku, I play with this guy, everybody knows they don't want to take the fight next. They're calling out Amir Khan because they want a big pay day, he knows he can sell tickets and Khan can sell tickets. I'm the danger man in this division and from last week I'm back now and I'm here to stay. I've got a new promoter, I'm gonna be active and I can't wait to show you I'm the best welterweight in the country."

In his post-fight interview, Marku disregarded Kongo as a potential next opponent. However, if the Albanian is unable to land a fight against a lucrative name, a bout against '2Slick' is plausible.

The Bermondsey fighter has just one defeat on his record and, at the age of 29, is still in the prime of his career. It remains to be seen if Kongo can cement a fight with Marku and prove to the boxing world that he is the better boxer.

Watch highlights of Chris Kongo's last fight with Kelvin Dotel:

