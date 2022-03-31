"Put respect on my name" - Florian Marku keen to prove himself against Chris Jenkins

Florian Marku is keen to gain the respect of British boxing fans when he takes on Chris Jenkins on April 2 in Newcastle. The Albanian believes that Jenkins will be a good victory to have on his resume.

Discussing the upcoming bout in an interview with Sky Sports, Marku said:

"I respect Chris Jenkins, he has a good record, good name for the UK public, some good fights, many people try to avoid him when he had the British title. He had a good fight with Julius Indongo, but I'm not Indongo, I will show that Saturday night. I think Jenkins is the fight that will show the UK public to put respect on my name."

Marku went on to discuss his most recent performance against Jorick Luisetto. He hopes to produce a better display on Saturday night against Jenkins.

"My last performance, I was disappointed [in] myself, it was really bad performance for me. I haven't shown nothing of what I'm capable of, the people that spar me know what I'm capable of. The better the fighter, the more it will bring the best out of me. On Saturday you will see the best Florian."

Watch Florian Marku's full interview with Sky Sports below:

Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins

Chris Jenkins is coming off an impressive victory against former WBA and IBF Super Lightweight Champion Julius Indongo. It remains to be seen if Florian Marku can handle the step-up in competition and defeat a proven domestic fighter like Jenkins.

With 11 fights in total, Marku is still very inexperienced as a professional boxer. The best victory of his career so far came against the previously undefeated Maxim Prodan, who he beat via split decision after 10 rounds of action. The 'Albanian King' also has one draw on his record, which came against Jamie Stewart back in 2020.

Despite maintaining an undefeated record and being broadcast by Sky Sports, Marku is still largely an unknown quantity. The 29-year-old has previously criticized Conor Benn for taking on poor opposition, but has yet to add a quality name to his own resume.

Regardless, Marku has a great opportunity to make a statement on Saturday night against a solid opponent. A victory could provide him with more lucrative fights later in the year.

