"I want bigger fights" - Florian Marku wants step up in opposition following stoppage victory against Chris Jenkins

Florian Marku wants more lucrative fights following his stoppage win against Chris Jenkins at the Newcastle Arena on Saturday night. The 'Albanian King' landed a destructive overhand right in the fourth round to hurt the Englishman and force a stoppage from a flurry of punches.

Marku claimed the 11th win of his professional career and his seventh knockout.

Watch the highlights of Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins below:

In his post-fight interview with iFL TV, Marku reflected on his performance against Chris Jenkins:

"I don't think I started well in the first round or two but there I started hitting my corner because I throw every punch with bad intention. Because of the kickboxing I like to keep my hands up and to not box but I changed my game a little bit tonight. I am new in this game, I am still learning but I'm really happy because no-one did this to Chris, what I did in four rounds. Jenkins has a long reach and I tried to outbox the boxer, but when our heads clashed, I started seeing blood and I didn't know how big the cut was. I was afraid the referee would stop the fight, so I pushed the pace the stoppage came."

Watch Marku's interview here:

Florian Marku wants a better opponent next

During the same interview, Marku continued by discussing which opponents he would like to fight next. Despite being called out by Chris Kongo, the Albanian wants higher quality opposition:

"I want bigger fights, you know, give me Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Conor Benn, these are the fights that interest me. I hope Khan doesn't do the mistake to go in the ring with me, I will finish his career."

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom had previously suggested that a fight between Marku and Khan would make sense. It remains to be seen if Khan will choose the Albanian as his next opponent following his loss to Brook:

Catch Shalom's comments here:

A bout against Brook, however, is unlikely. 'The Special One' is in the twilight stages of his career and is realistically looking for a bigger name to fight than Marku. Similarly, if Benn comes through against Van Heerden on April 16, he will also be searching for a fight at world level.

Edited by John Cunningham