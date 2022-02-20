"I was lost for words" - Chris van Heerden on meeting his boxing "idol"

Chris van Heerden has revealed who his boxing idol is. The South African also shared a sweet story on social media about meeting his hero.

The former IBO Welterweight Champion responded to a tweet from BoxingNewsED. The account asked fans if they've ever met their boxing hero. Van Heerden decided to reply to the tweet and shared his story about meeting Sugar Ray Leonard.

The 34-year-old noted that he was at a loss for words when he met the legend. He shook his hand, and the only thing that van Heerden remembered telling Leonard was that he was his idol. The Hall of Famer then took the South African and had him meet his family.

See Chris van Heerden's tweet about meeting Sugar Ray Leonard below:

Chris van Heerden @TheHeat001 Boxing News @BoxingNewsED Have you ever met your boxing hero? Have you ever met your boxing hero? @SugarRayLeonard I was lost for words as I stood there shaking his hand. Only words that came out was “ You are my boxing idol” he smiled and took me over to meet his family. twitter.com/boxingnewsed/s… @SugarRayLeonard I was lost for words as I stood there shaking his hand. Only words that came out was “ You are my boxing idol” he smiled and took me over to meet his family. twitter.com/boxingnewsed/s…

Sugar Ray Leonard being Chris van Heerden's hero is far from shocking. The former five-division champion is considered one of the greatest fighters to have laced up the gloves. He retired from boxing in 1997 with a 36-3-1 professional record.

Chris van Heerden might fight rising contender Conor Benn next

Chris van Heerden has been out of the ring since December 2020. It seems that the South African may have his return to the ring finalized. He's currently the frontrunner to fight Conor Benn.

'The Destroyer' is currently on the rise at 147lbs and is viewed as one of the best prospects in the sport. His last outing in the ring was a fourth-round win over former WBO Junior Welterweight Champion Chris Algieri in December 2021.

Following the win, seemingly everyone wanted a piece of the young star. There was speculation that he'd take on fellow U.K. star Chris Eubank Jr. Some suggested Benn could face the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook bout winner in a battle for British bragging rights.

Instead, it was believed that he would fight former WBO Light Welterweight Champion Maurice Hooker. However, Hooker was forced to pull out of the bout only a week after agreeing to it, leaving Benn without an opponent. It seems like he's already has another foe lined up.

According to Eddie Hearn, van Heerden has stepped up and will likely be the next to face Conor Benn. There's no current date or venue set for the fight, but the South African is likely to be the biggest test of 'The Destroyer's' career yet.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim