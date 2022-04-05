"I want her to hit me with that same punch" - Claressa Shields ready to show toughness against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields isn't afraid of Savannah Marshall's knockout power.

At long last, it appears that the two middleweight champions are nearly set to clash. Marshall is the only boxer to ever defeat Shields, with the Brit beating her in amateur boxing in 2012. Since then, both women have gone on to become some of the best competitors in the sport.

Shields has cemented her place as arguably the greatest women's boxer ever, while Marshall is the reigning WBO Female Middleweight Champion. While a bout between the two has long been discussed, fans got one-step closer to seeing them face off after last weekend.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside. (via @Boxxer)



HUGE ONE PUNCH KO @Savmarshall1 delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside. (via @Boxxer) HUGE ONE PUNCH KO 💥@Savmarshall1 delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside. (via @Boxxer) https://t.co/XelpIRtwPE

Marshall knocked out Femke Hermans in a fight that was set to build to an eventual bout with Shields. While the knockout was seen as arguably the best of the year so far, the 'GWOAT' isn't afraid to get hit like that.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, she said:

"She has so many knockouts because she's fought against tomato cans... I want her to hit me with that same punch... I just told her to make sure she brings that punching power with her in the summer because I don't want any excuses when I beat her. I don't have any concerns. I am the greatest, the GWOAT: greatest woman of all time."

Watch Claressa Shields discuss a bout with Savannah Marshall below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "This is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing"



Claressa Shields says that getting knocked out by Savannah Marshall is not something she's worrying about 🥊 "This is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing" Claressa Shields says that getting knocked out by Savannah Marshall is not something she's worrying about 🥊 https://t.co/SUB9zlPVHb

Hughie Fury predicts Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Hughie Fury has given his thoughts on what will happen when Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face-off.

The heavyweight contender trains alongside the 'Silent Assassin' and has for the majority of her career. While many expect the two 12-0 champions to have a close bout, it's safe to say that Fury is not amongst those who believe that the fight will be a tight affair.

'The Fist of Fury' discussed his stablemate fighting Shields in an interview with iFL TV. Fury opined that by looking at Shields' face, she had no idea what was going to unfold in Marshall's latest bout. He also predicted that Shields will suffer the same fate as Hermans.

He said:

"No one is definitely beating her [Marshall] in that division. Look at the replay and look at her [Claressa Shields'] face. She thought it was going to go the distance because she never predicted the knockout. It was in devastating fashion and Claressa knows deep down that's going to happen to her. The fight's got to happen, its the two best in the division, so they got nowhere else to go."

Check out the interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard