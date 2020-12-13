Hughie Fury, the former WBO heavyweight title contender, cruised to victory against Mariusz Wach on the undercard of the highly-awaited Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight at the SSE arena in London on Saturday.

After losing the WBA International heavyweight title fight to Alexander Povetkin in 2019, Fury roared to victory against Pavel Sour earlier in March this year. The fight against Wach was incredibly important to Fury as he is likely to be propelled back into the top 15 on the lists of any of the four major sanctioning bodies (WBO, IBF, WBC, WBA).

For his age, Fury has achieved fairly well at 26. The British boxer will now be looking forward to continuing his win streak and get back into the title picture.

Is Hughie Fury related to Tyson Fury?

Hughie and Tyson both hail from the same boxing family. Hughie Fury is the first cousin of one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of this era, Tyson Fury. The 26-year-old was trained by his father, Peter Fury, who has also coached the boxing world champion.

The Fury family has a rich history in boxing. Tyson's father was a professional boxer, with a record of 8-4-1. The 32-year-old boxer's half-brother, Tommy Fury, also made his professional boxing debut in 2018 and is currently undefeated.

Both brothers have repeatedly stated that they intend to become the new 'Klitschkos', referring to the boxing greats Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko, who dominated the heavyweight division for years.

Hughie Fury boasts an impressive professional boxing record of 25-3 with 14 of his wins coming via knockout. Before turning professional, Hughie made a name for himself in the amateur circuit as well. While representing England at the Youth World Championships in 2012, the 26-year-old won a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division.

Advertisement

Hughie Fury beats Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision

In a must-win situation for Hughie Fury, the British boxer got the better of Mariusz Wach in a fight that went the distance. At the end of the 10th round, the judges scored the contest 100-90 100-90 99-91 in favor of Fury.

However, what remained the center of attention was the nasty cut that Hughie Fury endured on his left eyebrow due to an accidental head collision. After three good rounds, Wach accidentally rammed his head into Fury's, leaving a horrific cut on his eyebrow.

Upon reviewing the situation, the doctors concluded that Fury was fit to continue. The horrific cut didn't slow the 26-year-old down as he managed to put on a commendable performance in an important fight that will likely see him back into the top 15 in many rankings.

Interestingly, Tyson Fury also found himself in a similar situation last year when he locked horns with Swedish star Otto Wallin. The 32-year-old suffered a vicious cut during a fight in which he emerged victorious. However, the cut was so malicious that the former champion had to sustain 47 stitches after the fight.

Some even contended that Fury would suffer the same fate in his next fight against Deontay Wilder, given the severeness of the cut. Before the fight, Wilder even vowed to open up the cut. Fortunately enough, the Gypsy King was able to avoid this and defeated Wilder via TKO in the seventh round.