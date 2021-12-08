"It'll pay the bills more than his rap game' - Dan Hardy is rooting for Tyron Woodley to get a trilogy against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has once again been thrust into a fight against Jake Paul after Tommy Fury pulled out of their clash. Dan Hardy, for one, hopes that Woodley can bag a trilogy against the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the aftermath of their rematch after going 1-1 in their rivalry.

Having suffered a split decision loss at the hands of 'The Problem Child' in his previous outing inside the squared circle, Woodley is looking for redemption.

A win for Tyron Woodley in their upcoming rematch could very well pave the way for a third fight somewhere down the line. That's exactly what Dan Hardy would like to see as well. The former welterweight fighter confirmed as much while in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski on 'Submission Radio'.

"I hope he gets one back and then he gets the trilogy match. Because, hey, why not? That stuff's going to pay the bills, certainly more than his rap game let's be honest. And you know, why not swim around this pool a little longer and catch a few paychecks," asserted Dan Hardy.

Catch the entire segment of 'Submission Radio' with Dan Hardy, Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski right here:

Tyron Woodley was prepared to replace Tommy Fury

As fight day for Tommy Fury and Jake Paul crept closer, Tyron Woodley took to Instagram to share a video with his fans, saying he was in preparation to replace Tommy Fury.

"If he fumbles i'm scooping it right up, and putting points on the board. Remember who was trending! Who is this other cat anyway!? Guess sibling clout dumps are the new vibe. Will I make another walk," wrote Tyron Woodley on Instagram.

What Woodley was preparing for came to pass and he acknowledged the same by posting a confirmation on social media shortly after news of Fury backing out broke.

"The hand off he fumbled, but i scooped it back up! It pay$ to (STAYREADY) (PaulWoodley II) "Leave No Doubt" Saturday December 18th live on pay-per-view," wrote Woodley on Instagram.

With the fight officially on the table, Tyron Woodley will be looking to level the score against Jake Paul. Rest assured the fight will not disappoint.

Edited by Josh Evanoff