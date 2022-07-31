NFL star Deion Sanders says he will knock out Errol Spence Jr. and his whole family

Though it's all in jest, Deion Sanders Jr. and Errol Spence Jr. are engaged in a war of words. While shopping recently, boxer Errol Spence Jr jokingly said to Deion Sanders Jr, a popular American football player, that he would knock out his father (Sanders Sr). The NFL star replied that he, personally, would knock out Errol Spence Jr. and his whole family.

He then phoned Sanders Sr., a football coach and former player, and relayed the message from Spence. On the phone, Sanders Jr. said:

"Hey Dad, hey, Errol Spence said he gonna knock you out."

Deion Sanders' father answers Errol Spence Jr.

Sanders Sr. replied in kind and had some words for the boxer. He jokingly expressed a wish to fight the boxer's father before taking him out. He said:

"Tell Errol Spence [Jr.] I wanna box his daddy first. I'm gonna whoop him...I will whoop him first, THEN I'm gonna go get Errol."

"I said the same thing," replied Sanders Jr. The NFL star added:

"I told him, I said, 'My dad will whip your dad', and he was just talkin', 'Man, I'll whip you and everybody'."

Sanders Sr. told his son to relay his message to Spence, and Sanders Jr. replied:

"All right, I got ya... I'm gonna let him know."

Sanders Sr. did not pull any punches and told his son:

"[Tell him] y'all might suffer the consequences for saying you're gonna whoop my son."

Sanders Jr. tweeted the conversation with his father, which was being video recorded.

Errol Spence Jr. has stated that his father is the motivation behind his successful boxing career. Arguably one of the greatest of all time, Spence Jr. currently reigns as the unified welterweight champion of the world. As of July 2022, Spence is ranked as the world's third-best active boxer, pound-for-pound, by ESPN.

As a football player, Deion Sanders Sr. won two Superbowl titles. He was also a baseball outfielder with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants, making one World Series appearance in 1992. He's the only athlete ever to play in both - a Super Bowl and a World Series.

Deion Sanders Sr. [Credits: MarriedBiography]

Sanders Jr., who stands at 5'5" (1.7m) and weighs around 82kg (180lbs), is very active on social networking sites like Twitter and Instagram, where he has over 191K followers. His Twitter profile, meanwhile, has 80.5K followers.

