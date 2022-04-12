"It's a good thing not having to rely on myself" - Errol Spence Jr. opens up on his relationship with the personal chef

Errol Spence Jr. is set to defend his WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles against Yordenis Ugas on April 16. Returning to the boxing ring after more than a year, 'The Truth' certainly has a tall task ahead of him against Ugas, who is coming off a win against Manny Pacquiao.

Spence Jr. has left no stone unturned in order to prepare for his title defense, be it diet, training, recovery, etc. Speaking about his diet ahead of his return to the ring, 'The Truth' has suggested that his personal chef has helped him with things for him to "make work easy." In the second episode of ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas, he said:

"It's a good thing not having to rely on myself and rely on him to make work easy. All I got to do is just focus on the fight and focus on training and workig hard."

Watch the full episode of ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas below:

Errol Spence Jr. feels like he is on "borrowed time"

As mentioned earlier, Errol Spence Jr. is looking to mark his return to the boxing ring with a victory over Yordenis Ugas. Having spent the better part of the last three years on the sidelines due to injuries, 'The Truth' feels like he is on borrowed time.

Just weeks after his 2019 bout against Shawn Porter, Spence Jr. was involved in a car crash which could have been fatal. However, he managed to escape with a few injuries. Then, ahead of his scheduled bout against Manny Pacquiao, the 32-year-old suffered a bad retinal tear which forced him to opt out of the fight.

Speaking about his two career-threatening injuries during a recent open workout, Errol Spence Jr. said:

“I did have, you know, almost two career-ending injuries. So, you know, I feel like I’m on borrowed time right now. So, you know, I can’t just sit around and fight a tune-up fight, and then, you know, God forbid something may happen or anything like that. So, you know, send me straight in with the other sharks, you know? And I feel like Ugas, he’s a tough fighter and he’s gonna come to fight. He’s gonna push me to that level."

Edited by Allan Mathew