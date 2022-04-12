"I feel like I'm on borrowed time" - Errol Spence Jr. discusses rushing into Yordenis Ugas fight after recent injuries

Errol Spence Jr. is rushing back to the top of the division for a reason.

The 32-year-old has spent the better part of the last three years on the sidelines. Just weeks after 'The Truth's' victory over Shawn Porter, he was involved in a devastating car crash that threatened his career.

The champion's vehicle flipped several times and eventually hit a median, causing him to be ejected from the car.

Despite the crash, he escaped with only facial injuries.

A year later, he was back in the ring, defeating Danny Garcia.

Spence Jr. was then given an opportunity to face Manny Pacquiao in August 2021, but the bout was canceled after he suffered a bad retinal tear.

After enduring two career-threatening injuries, Spence Jr. has discussed his mindset ahead of his return to the ring against Yordenis Ugas.

While many would expect the welterweight champion to have a tune-up bout, he's instead fighting another titleholder.

Speaking in a recent open workout, Spence Jr. explained that he feels like he needs a fighter such as Ugas to push him. He said:

“I did have, you know, almost two career-ending injuries. So, you know, I feel like I’m on borrowed time right now. So, you know, I can’t just sit around and fight a tune-up fight, and then, you know, God forbid something may happen or anything like that. So, you know, send me straight in with the other sharks, you know? And I feel like Ugas, he’s a tough fighter and he’s gonna come to fight. He’s gonna push me to that level."

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s open workout below:

Errol Spence Jr. talks about the lasting effects from car crash

Errol Spence Jr. has discussed the long-lasting effects of his devastating car crash.

Astonishing CCTV footage of Errol Spence’s car crashLet’s pray he makes a full recovery Astonishing CCTV footage of Errol Spence’s car crash 😳Let’s pray he makes a full recovery 🙏🥊 https://t.co/5KppNTiRZZ

While the champion was thankful to escape with only minor injuries, he's dealt with PTSD and paranoia following his car crash. 'The Truth' discussed these long-lasting effects during a recent interview with Kate Abdo.

Spence Jr. revealed that nearly three years later, he still gets worried while driving. Furthermore, he'll have flashes of getting hit while in a vehicle.

He said:

"I don't remember nothing, I don't remember leaving the hospital. I snapped out of it probably three or four weeks after I got out where I started remembering things. "When I was driving I'd have like flashes of a car running into me. Or I'd be at a red light and I'd just have flashes of cars hitting me. PTSD is definitely a real thing. I still have them sometimes when I'm driving."

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s interview below:

