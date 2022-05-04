Watch: Deji's coach exposes his "lies" about training for the Alex Wassabi fight

Deji was exposed by his former coach Solomon, after his loss to Alex Wassabi. Solomon trained the 25-year-old for his fight against the American YouTuber. Although the British YouTuber-turned-boxer did seem to be in better shape than in any of his previous bouts, he was unable to secure the win. After the fight, Solomon released a video on YouTube "exposing" him:

"Camp really didn't get going, it was a number of occasions where I had to kind of use different approaches. But I tried to explain it to him that with boxing you've gotta take it seriously. His life is in my hands as a coach, like I must put him through the full paces, it didn't seem like it was paying off. After that, there was points where I did say to him, 'Deji if it carries on this way, I will not be your coach'."

Solomon pointed out that laziness was a significant factor during training camp as his fighter was preoccupied with other commitments and would often skip training. Like in all his previous fights, the 25-year-old started off the bout against Wassabi well. However, fatigue quickly became an issue as the Brit lost his composure and swung wildly.

Fans in the comments section defended his coach, saying he released the video to protect his livelihood.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul sticks up for Deji following his loss to Alex Wassabi

Logan Paul empathized with the YouTuber following his loss to Alex Wassabi. 'The Maverick' has also not had a lot of success inside the ring. He holds a record of one loss and one draw. His last fight came against Floyd Mayweather Jr., and since it was an exhibition match, no winner was declared. In an episode of Impaulsive, he spoke about the Brit's latest fight:

"Until the fight, I'm sorry, it's not that. There's a want that I just don't see, I think he knows it and it sucks 'cause like I love the kid. Yeah he's always been so good to us, but I don't know maybe boxing's just not for him, or me. Like I get it Deji, yo brother let's quit this f***ing sport, let's get out of here dude."

Fans will have to wait and see if the British YouTuber-turned-boxer returns to the boxing ring anytime soon. Paul, on the other hand, is eyeing a return to boxing.

Kingdom Ent Media Film @ent_film Jake Paul accuses Floyd Mayweather of stiffing his brother over fight purse scamming the IRS. Last year 2021 Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition boxing match that resulted in no winner being declared. The tepid sparring match left many fans feeling unsatisfied Jake Paul accuses Floyd Mayweather of stiffing his brother over fight purse scamming the IRS. Last year 2021 Logan Paul took on Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition boxing match that resulted in no winner being declared. The tepid sparring match left many fans feeling unsatisfied https://t.co/PEr8okoU4g

Watch the video with Logan Paul below:

Edited by Phil Dillon