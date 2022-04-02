"My job is to come and destroy you" - Demetrius Andrade warns Zach Parker in press conference

Demetrius Andrade gave a brutal warning to Zach Parker in their first press conference. Andrade and Parker are scheduled to fight on May 21 at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.

The bout will be for the WBO Interim Super Middleweight Championship, where the winner could become a mandatory challenger to face Canelo Alvarez. Parker, who is from Derby, will have home advantage when he takes on the American in the biggest fight of his career.

Here's what Andrade said to Parker during the press conference:

"My job is to come and destroy you and keep my undefeated winning streak and continue to go for greatness."

When Parker's manager gave his opinion that this would be a very tough fight for the American, Andrade responded playfully:

"At the end of the day, me and Zach Parker need to fight and put on a great performance. To all the manager's questions, I will just put my chin right here so Zach can hit me. Come on Zach, you can do it! I'm not gonna go back and forth, like I've been showing for the last 31 fights. I have 19 knockouts and I'm moving up to the new weight class to take over."

Watch the full press conference of Andrade vs. Parker below (video courtesy iFL TV):

Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker

This will be Demetrius Andrade's first fight at 168lbs and it remains to be seen whether the American can cope with a bigger opponent like Parker. At six feet tall, 'Boo Boo' is accustomed to fighting boxers who are shorter than him and not as physically strong.

Parker is considered a big super-middleweight and has had several bouts at light-heavyweight throughout his career. With 16 knockouts out of 22 wins, he also possesses devastating punching power.

Of the two boxers, however, it is Andrade who has previously fought at a higher level. The American is a two-division world champion and has beaten established contenders such as Liam Williams, Maciej Sulecki and Vanes Martirosyan. Meanwhile, Parker had his best wins domestically against Darryl Williams and Marcus Morrison.

Watch the fight highlights of Andrade vs. Williams below:

Both fighters will be looking for a statement performance with a possible bout against a certain Mexican great on the horizon.

