Fight announced: Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker on May 21

According to talkSPORT editor Michael Benson, Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker has officially been announced for May 21 at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium. The bout is for the WBO 'interim' super-middleweight belt, where the winner could become mandatory to face Canelo Alvarez.

Demetrius Andrade is moving up to 168 pounds after recently defeating Jason Quigley via a second-round stoppage victory. 'Boo Boo' remains unbeaten in 31 fights and is looking for more lucrative fights in a heavier weight division.

Despite holding the WBO middleweight title, Andrade was unable to unify against the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo and Erislandy Lara. The man from Rhode Island famously called out Canelo in a post-fight press conference after the Mexican stopped Billy Joe Saunders.

Zach Parker is also undefeated with 22 wins and 16 knockouts. However, Demetrius Andrade will be his most formidable opponent to date on paper.

Regardless, Queensbury promoter Frank Warren rates his stable fighter extremely highly and believes he is the best super-middleweight in the UK.

"Zach Parker, there is no one in this country who can beat him. No British super-middleweight will beat him".

Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker - who wins?

'Boo Boo' is the more proven fighter as a two-weight division world champion who has beaten the likes of Maciej Sulęcki and Liam Williams.

The American is renowned for his unorthodox boxing style with his long arms and sleek boxing skills. At six feet, Andrade has always had a height advantage when campaigning at light middleweight and middleweight. It is yet to be seen if he can cope with fighters who are taller and rangier than he is.

Zach Parker is considered a sizeable super middleweight and is likely to be the bigger man when meeting Andrade in the ring. The boxer from Derby has won by knockout or stoppage in his last five bouts and possesses good punching power.

With the fight scheduled in Derby FC's stadium, Parker will also have home support. The 27-year-old warned Andrade about expecting hostilities at the Pride Park Stadium.

"On May 21st, everyone's going to know who Zach Parker is"



@zachparkerboxer #ParkerAndrade "Andrade's made a bad decision coming to Derby. It's going to be a hostile crowd at Pride Park!" 🏟️"On May 21st, everyone's going to know who Zach Parker is" "Andrade's made a bad decision coming to Derby. It's going to be a hostile crowd at Pride Park!" 🏟️"On May 21st, everyone's going to know who Zach Parker is" 🌎@zachparkerboxer #ParkerAndrade https://t.co/EuJZSeAuw6

