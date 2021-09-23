"Now all of a sudden I'm talking about his mama?" - Caleb Plant harks back to when Canelo called 'Boo Boo' Andrade a 'motherf***er'

Caleb Plant is in the midst of preparing for the biggest fight of his life against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The two men recently came to blows in a press conference face-off, with Plant receiving a cut under his eye in the ruckus.

The clash started after Alvarez shoved Caleb Plant across the stage in reaction to being called a "motherf***er." Alvarez later stated that using such an insult was a direct slur against his mother, which is why he reacted the way he did.

However, Caleb Plant has since stated that Canelo used the exact same insult when he got into a dispute with Demetrius Andrade. Speaking with ESPN, Plant had the following to say:

"Did you see when he was talking to 'Boo Boo' Andrade? A couple months ago. When he was saying 'get out of here motherf***er,' right, when he was saying that. But now all of a sudden those words mean something completely different, you feel me? So, come on man, let's unpackage that. Let's really talk about it if we're gonna talk about it. But now, all of a sudden I'm talking about his mama? Come on man, that don't even make no sense."

There is footage of Canelo doing exactly what Caleb Plant told ESPN. Andrade attempted to approach him following the post-fight press conference that followed Alvarez's victory over Billy Joe Saunders. What started off as light-hearted banter quickly erupted into a full blown argument.

Catch the altercation in the video below:

Caleb Plant discusses why he attempted to slap Canelo Alvarez

Whilst it was Alvarez who initiated the altercation, it was Plant who threw the first blow. In his interview with ESPN, the American discussed why he felt the need to respond in such a manner.

"Cus' it's a fight. If you want to turn it into a fight then that's what it is. You know, I'm not no punk. You don't just get to stand up here and do what you want to me. Maybe with the rest of these guys you can just come up here and they're all scared of you and this that and the third. But that's not how this works."

You can check out Caleb Plant's full interview with ESPN below:

