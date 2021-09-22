"An unbelievable slip counter" - Eddie Hearn lauds Canelo Alvarez for his agility, slams 'embarrassing' Caleb Plant attempt to attack him at press conference

Eddie Hearn couldn’t help but praise Canelo Alvarez in the wake of his press conference altercation with Caleb Plant.

On November 6, Canelo Alvarez will lock horns with Plant in an attempt to further cement his legacy as one of the most exciting and successful boxers of his generation. The Mexican sensation has already done some incredible things during his time in the sport. He hasn’t picked up any many blemishes on his record outside of losing to Floyd Mayweather and controversially drawing with Gennady Golovkin.

When things turned sour at the aforementioned press conference with Plant, Canelo made a statement. In doing so, he caught the attention of promoter Eddie Hearn.

During an interview with iFL TV, the Englishman gave his thoughts on the altercation, which saw Canelo slip Plant's punch and land a vicious left hook of his own.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn on the Canelo vs Caleb Plant brawl: "I don't wanna sound like too much of a fanboy, but how cool was Canelo? The bloke's taken a swing at him and it's just an unbelievable slip counter, bang with the left hook. Embarrassing for Plant. So embarrassing." [ @IFLTV Eddie Hearn on the Canelo vs Caleb Plant brawl: "I don't wanna sound like too much of a fanboy, but how cool was Canelo? The bloke's taken a swing at him and it's just an unbelievable slip counter, bang with the left hook. Embarrassing for Plant. So embarrassing." [@IFLTV]

Catch Eddie Hearn's interview with iFL TV below:

Was Canelo Alvarez right?

Hearn has worked alongside Canelo Alvarez in the past. He seems to be in line with a lot of other boxing fans and media members when it comes to what went down.

It’s never nice to see two fighters trade blows before they’re actually in the ring. But it appears as if comments made by Plant about Canelo’s mother was what brought the animal out of the Mexican.

If nothing else, the incident would’ve done some great things for the marketing surrounding this fight. That's something we’re not used to seeing when referencing a Canelo Alvarez bout. Usually, it wouldn’t matter all too much as everyone knows the guy is a huge draw. But for the second time, his pay-per-view will align with UFC’s annual November trip to Madison Square Garden.

You can bet that if anyone wants to avoid sitting around in the locker room waiting for a UFC main event to finish, it’s Canelo Alvarez. However, it does seem that it was genuine emotion that motivated his press conference scrap with Plant.

