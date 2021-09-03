Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn explains why Jake Paul should fight Conor McGregor and then "walk off into the sunset"

In the aftermath of Jake Paul winning his professional boxing match against Tyron Woodley, Eddie Hearn has asserted that the YouTube superstar should fight Conor McGregor and then retire from boxing.

Speaking to iFL TV, Eddie Hearn praised Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for the interest they’ve generated for their boxing matches. The Matchroom boxing promoter then spoke about Jake Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley and Jake’s future. Hearn stated:

“I think he (Jake Paul) should fight Conor McGregor. He’s going to get beat sooner or later. So, why? Just go and fight Conor McGregor, make loads of money – It’s actually quite a good fight. I don’t know how they’re going to make the weight up. Could Jake get to like, 170? I don’t know. But just make the fight. Let them both earn a few quid and then walk off into the sunset.”

Furthermore, on being asked if he’d get involved in a potential crossover boxing match between Jake Paul and MMA icon Conor McGregor, Eddie Hearn said:

“I probably will for Conor McGregor-Jake Paul. I said I wouldn’t do a YouTube fight again. And I don’t even think I said that. I said I’m not looking to. I would never rule it out. But it’s not, I don’t know, I’m focused on what we’re doing with DAZN and the schedule we’re building. And I don’t wanna sound cheesy, but when I watched Jake Paul against Tyron Woodley, it was quite hard to watch."

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury (left); Jake Paul (right)

Jake Paul has several potential opponents to choose from for his next professional boxing match, but it’s believed that Tommy Fury is the likeliest to fight Jake Paul next. Tommy is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and is a rising cruiserweight star from the UK.

Meanwhile, UFC megastar Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

