Did Jake Paul win his fight against Tyron Woodley last night? (29th August 2021)

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, bettering his unbeaten record to 4-0. Shunning all doubts about his pugilism, Paul went toe-to-toe against the former UFC welterweight champion for eight rounds to pick up a split decision victory.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight highlights #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/oxuDburdSl — DAZN Boxing Live (@DAZNBoxingLive) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul used his size advantage to keep Woodley at a distance and also managed to land some good shots. After a cautious start, Tyron Woodley upped the pace and had Paul staggering against the ropes at the end of the fourth round. While 'The Chosen One' seemed to find his rhythm in the later rounds, his output wasn't enough to secure a win. In the end, Jake Paul was the star in his hometown as he was adjudged the winner via split decision (77-75, 78-74, 75-77).

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard

The six-fight card also featured some exciting performances, including three finishes. Amanda Serrano put her WBC, IBO, and WBO titles on the line against Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event of the night. While Mercado showed a lot of heart in going ten rounds against the champion, Serrano led the dance throughout. The Puerto Rican picked up a comfortable unanimous decision win and has been undefeated for almost a decade.

“Amanda Serrano has never had a boyfriend, never had a cellphone and doesn’t want either until her career is over.” Now THAT’S commitment ! #PaulWoodley #PaulvsWoodley pic.twitter.com/r4VDDSfhPa — youtube.com/sbscreen ➐ (@sbscreen) August 30, 2021

Daniel Dubois destroyed Joe Cusumano as he made his US debut on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. Dubois made quick work of Cusumano, knocking him down thrice in the first round, which forced the referee to stop the contest at 02:10 of the frame.

Cleveland's own Montana Love delivered a classic against the former IBF 140-pound champion Ivan Baranchyk on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. In an amazing display of footwork, Love avoided taking any damage and kept punishing the Belarusian from a distance. After suffering a knockdown at the end of the round, Baranchyk's corner threw in the towel after the seventh.

Tommy Fury did not deliver as expected on his US debut on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. Despite having a substantial size advantage over his opponent Anthony Taylor, Fury was unable to knock him out. However, Tommy Fury managed to pick up a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the contest 40-36 in his favor.

In the first bout of the night, Olympian Charles Conwell defeated Juan Carlos Rubio via third-round TKO. This was the only fight that did not feature in the SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

