"He's big in front of the cameras but small by himself" - Tommy Fury reveals altercation with Jake Paul's team following Tyron Woodley fight

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury revealed he had an altercation with Jake Paul at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event tonight.

Tommy Fury fought on the undercard of the event, defeating Anthony Taylor over a period of four rounds. Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have gone back-and-forth many times over the past few months, thereby creating a rivalry.

"Let's get it on, Jake Paul. I've done my bit, you do your bit tonight, and we'll get it on."@tommytntfury called out Paul after his win over Anthony Taylor at #PaulWoodley 🗣 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/F0rFS8FbeL — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

In the post-fight interview, Tommy Fury was asked what he thought of Jake Paul's performance against Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury responded by saying he was unimpressed and claimed that Jake Paul is not a real fighter and only acts tough in front of the cameras.

Narrating an incident to validate his claims, Tommy Fury said:

"He got asked about me in the post-fight interview, he had nothing to say. He confronted me in the hallway there, had about fifteen twenty of his team [ready to] jump all over us. We were there. We were ready to fight there and then. He's big in front of the cameras and small by himself. "

Further breaking down what happened in the altercation with jake Paul, Tommy Fury said:

"Well, it just transpired about ten minutes ago. I was doing an interview down there, and his whole team lined in, Jake Paul swearing to me.... But then, he had seen me at ringside, I was leaning over the ropes, waiting to get in there. Here [is what Logan Paul said], 'No, no, not right now.' They ain't fighters, they ain't fighters. I've said this from [day] one.

Tommy Fury exchanging words with Jake Paul and Anthony Taylor at the presser ahead of their fights this weekend…



[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/HYxy5YWsr6 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 26, 2021

Tommy Fury revealed that security personnel defused the situation before anything could happen.

Tommy Fury expresses frustration over pointless back-and-forth with Jake Paul, asks him to make up his mind

Tommy Fury stated at the press conference that he is not interested in waiting around. He said that Jake Paul ought to make up his mind about whether he wants to fight or not so that he can move on to other opportunities. Fury said:

"If you want this fight, I'm right here and I'm ready to go. There's no playing. And it's fine if you don't want to fight, just say it. You know, you put everyone's mind to rest and stop bulls*****ng all the time, and just say it how it is. You either want the fight or not. I want the fight, and if you don't, just say it and we can move on. I can go my way, you can go your way, stop using my name."

Tommy Fury reveals he got into an altercation backstage with Jake Paul and his team following tonight's event. 👀👀 #PaulWoodley



Full video: https://t.co/kWOL1G8yay pic.twitter.com/KIvs8NyOsO — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 30, 2021

