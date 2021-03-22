Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Does the fight have a chance of happening?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back and forth on social media, with the idea being that they could compete one day- but could it actually happen?

The two men have been on very different trajectories in their lives, with Jake Paul starting off as a Disney star before becoming a YouTuber. On the flip side, Fury is the younger brother of Tyson Fury and was destined to get into boxing.

Tommy Fury did, of course, take some time away from the sport in the summer of 2019 to take part in the fifth series of UK show Love Island. He finished as a runner-up on the show, increasing his star power significantly across the British Isles.

We all now know that Jake Paul has decided to take up pro boxing and will fight Ben Askren next month. However, with Tommy Fury also coming up through the boxing ranks as of late, he’s beginning to lay the foundations for a possible fight against Paul.

“I see somebody’s having a little bit of something to say - Mr. Jake Paul. I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work, I’m calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time any place anywhere, all you’ve got to do is get in touch," Tommy Fury said in a video posted on social media.

Fury is currently 5-0 in his professional boxing career with his last win coming back in February over fellow Brit Scott Williams. A majority of boxing fans and pundits, however, think that he has been fed some easy fights to kickstart his run. But at some stage, a step-up in competition is inevitable. Paul responded after hearing Fury’s callout.

Jake Paul decided to mock and imitate Tommy and his brother Tyson before laughing off Fury’s request for a fight. It does feel like Paul's intention is to stick with the status quo and go for celebrity fights, whether that means athletes from other sports or perhaps more MMA fighters after his contest with Askren.

To sum it up, we don’t think that a fight is on the horizon regardless of whether or not “The Problem Child” beats “Funky” on April 17th.