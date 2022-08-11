Who is Deontay Wilder's reportedly next opponent Robert Helenius? 

Former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder will reportedly make his return to the ring on October 15 against Finnish Heavyweight Robert Helenius. The pair are set to meet at the Barclays Center in New York.

Robert Helenius has been around the heavyweight scene for some time now. The veteran made his debut in 2008 and big things were expected of him. Before he turned professional, Helenius had won a silver medal at the 2006 European Amateur Boxing Championships.

‘The Nordic Nightmare’ was seen as one of the successors of the Klitschko brothers who had dominated the heavyweight scene from 2004-2015. What really happened was a bit different. After Tyson Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua asserted their dominance at heavyweight.

The first question mark over Helenius' boxing was raised in 2011 after a fight against British Heavyweight Derek Chisora for the European Heavyweight Championship. On the night, Helenius was handed a split decision win, but most fans believed he did not deserve the decision. Helenius looked slow and exhausted in the fight and failed to impress.

Helenius' first official loss came in 2016 when Johann Duhaupas knocked him out to win the WBC Silver Heavyweight title. At this point, it appeared as if Helenius would be reduced to a journeyman. Helenius has fought 11 times since, and only lost twice- against Dillian Whyte in 2017 and against Gerald Washington in 2019.

In 2020, Helenius was brought in as an opponent to face then-undefeated 20-0 prospect Adam Kownacki. ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ got the upset win and stopped Kownacki in the fourth round of their bout. Helenius would then repeat the performance, this time stopping Kownacki in the sixth round. Helenius resurrected his career and has earned himself a big fight.

Watch Helenius stop Kownacki in their second bout:

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight

The big fight Helenius has earned, by showcasing his talents through two TKO victories on the PBC platform, looks to be against Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has not fought since a knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout.

Wilder has extraordinary punching power and can shut any heavyweight's lights out. Helenius has shown vulnerability in the past, and has been stopped twice. Wilder will be hoping to knock Robert out and return to winning ways in the most emphatic fashion.

It's noteworthy that Deontay Wilder has knocked out everyone he has fought, except Tyson Fury.

