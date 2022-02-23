"Let me taste that power!" - Dereck Chisora takes aim at Deontay Wilder

Dereck Chisora has called out Deontay Wilder for a fight. The English boxer would seemingly like to 'taste the power' of 'The Bronze Bomber'.

'Del Boy' was in attendance at this weekend's grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Following the fight, he was interviewed by SecondsOut, where he talked about a wide range of topics. The most notable subject was who Chisora would like to face next. The Brit called out former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

He noted that he wants to experience the power of Wilder that has floored many fighters. Chisora said that he is a fan of the former champion, but added that he would like to go to 'war' with him in Vegas or London, saying:

"I’m a big fan of the Bronze Bomber; but before you hang them up, man, let me taste that power, baby. I wanna come to America and have a war with you, brother. People always say he’s got power. But you know what I don’t think so. If you get this message, let me know. Vegas, or you come to Wembley, baby."

Both Dereck Chisora and Deontay Wilder sorely need a win

Dereck Chisora calling out Deontay Wilder is somewhat surprising, as 'War' is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' isn't faring much better, as he has lost his last two bouts.

The English boxer hasn't won since 2019, since a knockout victory over David Price. In his next bout, Chisora faced Oleksandr Usyk in 'The Cat's' first real challenge at heavyweight. While Chisora fought admirably, he came up short via unanimous decision.

His two most recent ring appearances were decision losses to Joseph Parker. While their May 2021 bout was competitive, and some thought he won, Chisora was battered in their rematch in December. He lost via a lopsided unanimous decision after being dropped three times.

Deontay Wilder, meanwhile, is coming off two high-profile bouts with Tyson Fury. Following an exciting split draw in December 2018, the two men met in Vegas for a rematch in February 2020. This time, the fight wasn't as competitive, as 'The Gyspy King' dominated en route to a knockout win.

Their trilogy bout took place in October 2021, which was arguably the best fight of the year. Both men were knocked down multiple times throughout the contest. The bout eventually came to a close in the 11th round as Fury secured the victory with another big knockout.

