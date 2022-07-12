Devin Haney responds to Floyd Mayweather's boxing matchmaking proposal - "We are gonna make huge fights for the fans"

In an interview with Fight Hype, Devin Haney responded to Floyd Mayweather's suggestion that a match between Haney and Shakur Stevenson would be one of the biggest fights in boxing right now.

When asked if he agreed that it could be the biggest matchup, Haney said:

"Yeah, of course. That is a huge fight to be made one day."

Stevenson recently stated that he plans to move up to 135 to challenge some bigger names. Haney and Stevenson are reportedly close, so a matchup between them would be less about rivalry, and more about putting on a great showing for fans and making a business move that would be mutually beneficial:

"At the end of the day we all know that this is a business. We real good friends, we talk often and when the time comes, is when the time comes, you know. But it's going to make sense for me and for him and we're going to make a huge fight for the fans when it happens."

Watch Haney's interview here:

Shakur Stevenson gives thoughts on Devin Haney clash

During an interview with Fight Hype, Shakur Stevenson was asked about his opinion on Floyd Mayweather's suggestion that he and Devin Haney is the biggest matchup to make right now.

Footage of sparring between Stevenson and Haney has been released, making fans all the more interested in a potential matchup between friends. Stevenson explained that he believes it is a fight that could definitely happen:

"I think that's a fight that could happen too. When it comes to Devin, Devin is like one of the people that showed me the most love. I'm going to make sure I do the same in return because me and Devin, like, we really with each other coming up."

He mentioned the hours in long drives the two have done together to go to competitions in a sprinter van with Devin Haney's father as their driver. If a matchup between the two does occur, it's certain bad blood will not be a part of the fight's appeal.

Watch the interview with Shakur Stevenson here:

