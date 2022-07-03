Ryan Garcia tags Devin Haney as immature and soft

Ryan Garcia recently had some questionable things to say about the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

Devin Haney currently holds all the major belts in the lightweight division following his win over George Kambosos Jr. Despite his recent win, Garcia had nothing good to say about Haney. 'KingRy' was playing a game of word association while on The DAZN Boxing Show.

The interviewer took a few other names before popping Hanye's name into the mix. Garcia then replied:

"Immature, funny, soft."

Ryan Garcia was not very impressed with 'The Dream's latest performance against George Kambosos Jr. either.

'KingRy' is currently set to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16th. This fight is very important for the unbeaten lighteweight prospect since it will determine whether he gets to challenge for the title next.

Garcia has been asking for a title shot for a long time. However, inactivity from the ring delayed his quest to challenge for a world title. If he can put up a dominant display against former WBA World Champion Fortuna, he will look to challenge either Devin Haney or Gervonta Davis. Davis currently holds the WBA (Regular) Lightweight World Title.

Ryan Garcia calls Devin Haney's win over George Kambosos Jr. bland

Shortly after the Undisputed Title fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., Ryan Garcia tweeted out congratulating Haney but also said that the fight was bland. Here's what 'KingRy' had to say:

"Congrats to Haney… but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance."

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Congrats to Haney… but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! 🥊 Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance. Congrats to Haney… but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! 🥊 Let them have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance.

In a later interview with DAZN, Garcia clarified that he did not mean anything offensive by his remarks, and it's just the way he has been brought up. 'KingRy' spoke about how he has learned to talk a lot of trash because of the area he grew up in.

Ryan Garcia didn't hold back on Devin Haney 🗣'Could he have shown flashes of a killer instinct, yeah. But he doesn't have that.'Ryan Garcia didn't hold back on Devin Haney 🗣'Could he have shown flashes of a killer instinct, yeah. But he doesn't have that.'Ryan Garcia didn't hold back on Devin Haney 👀 https://t.co/SbU5grwJI9

Garcia may wants to challenge 'The Dream' next, which could be why he has been talking the champion down as an easy opponent.

