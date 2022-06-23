"I'm pretty much quicker than everybody I fight" - Ryan Garcia discusses his next bout against Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia believes he will be too explosive and athletic for Javier Fortuna, who he is speculated to fight on July 16 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Garcia was meant to face Fortuna last July but was suffering from mental health issues, which postponed the fight. However, 'King Ry' returned to the ring against Emmanuel Tagoe in April, and the American seems rejuvenated under new head trainer Joe Goosen.

Here's what Garcia said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I think I just have too much speed for him, too much conditioning... I'm pretty much quicker than everybody I fight, and use that to my advantage and I just don't think he's gonna be able to keep up with it... If it gets tough, I don't think he's gonna have the conditioning to keep up with me either... It's just unfortunate that he came in with a young hungry lion that's ready to devour somebody."

Ryan Garcia is widely considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing. At the age of 23, the American has built an impressive record, including 22 wins and 18 knockouts.

Watch the full interview below:

Ryan Garcia wants a tough fight against Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia continued by stating how he wants to be pushed to the limit by Fortuna and doesn't want his southpaw opponent to fold when the fight becomes difficult:

"I just want him to not quit, don't quit. Come fight, try to win and when you start feeling those punches... Your anxiety levels will reach it's top peak when I'm hitting you across your head and you're gonna be like 'oh shoot, maybe I should just take a knee and quit'. Don't quit, just try to fight as long as you can and try to win. Try to land a good shot, I just hope that he tries, that's it."

Out of the three losses on his record, Fortuna has only been stopped once against Jason Sosa in 2016. In the last few years, the boxer from the Dominican Republic has also claimed impressive knockout victories against Rafael Hernandez and Antonio Lozada. Despite losing to Joseph Diaz in 2021, Fortuna lasted the full twelve rounds and was competitive throughout the contest.

It remains to be seen if Fortuna can give Garcia any issues in the ring. 'King Ry' was knocked down by another southpaw in Luke Campbell back in 2021 before forcing a stoppage in the seventh round.

Watch the fight highlights of Garcia vs. Campbell here:

