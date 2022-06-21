Watch: Ryan Garcia flaunts his explosive punching power ahead of Javier Fortuna fight

Ryan Garcia recently showcased his punching power in a video of him hitting the bag. ’KingRy’ is in camp ahead of his fight with Javier Fortuna on July 16.

In the video, Garcia’s trainer and father Henry, spoke about his son's ability:

“When he wants to let loose, you’ll see the results. 3 or 4 [rounds] maybe. Ryan has been boxing since he was 7, they just see the social media and YouTube... There's a lot of jealousy, he is tall, he is handsome, he is very popular.”

His father also let out a warning to Javier Fortuna, Garcia said:

“Ryan Garcia will put on a show. Don’t hate him, just wait till he goes out there and you will see how good he is.”

Ryan Garcia is set to make his return at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The arena was initially booked for a fight with Isaac ‘Pitull’ Cruz. The fight, however, fell through. Garcia accused Cruz of ducking him and made several posts on social media critical of Cruz’s management team.

Instead, Garcia will face Javier Fortuna. Fortuna (37-3-1), has lost three times at the professional level. Only one of those defeats was before the distance against Jason Sosa. The second defeat of his career was a split decision loss to Robert Easter Jr. The third was a unanimous decision defeat to Joseph Diaz.

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest names in boxing

Garcia is yet to fight for a proper world championship, but is one of the biggest names in boxing. Outside of the sport, Garcia has a huge social media presence. 'KingRy' has 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

Whilst Devin Haney is the Undisputed Champion at lightweight, holding the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF World Championships, he is not the most popular fighter.

One of the biggest potential fights in the division right now is between Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Davis has knocked out 25 of the 27 opponents that he has faced. According to BoxRec, Davis is the No.1-ranked lightweight.

