"I'm not fighting for followers" - Devin Haney talks about a potential Ryan Garcia fight

Devin Haney spoke about a potential fight between himself and Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' is currently preparing to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles. On the other hand, Haney is fresh off a victory against George Kambosos Jr. in Melbourne, Australia. Following his win, Garcia spoke about wanting to fight the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Dream' weighed in on a potential fight against Garcia:

"He's popular, but I'm chasing legacy. I don't care about Instagram followers, I wanna make the biggest fights happen for my legacy. I'm not fighting for followers, I'm fighting for my name to live on forever."

Ryan Garcia has been criticized for being a 'social media' boxer. The Mexican native from Los Angeles rose to fame on social media after posting boxing workouts and displaying his lightning-quick hand speed. Despite having 22 fights to his name, he has not challenged for a title yet or fought a top-three contender in the division. This is one of the primary reasons many fighters criticize him for not fighting good competition.

Now that Haney is the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, he holds all the cards. If Vasyl Lomachenko makes a return to the ring, Devin Haney may look to fight the former Unified Lightweight Champion.

Devin Haney ridicules Ryan Garcia for calling out Gervonta Davis

The press conference for the fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna took place on June 8. During the press conference, Garcia spoke more about Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney than his own fight. In response to Garcia's call-outs, Haney responded on Twitter, saying:

"This clown uses other fighters to sell his fight… then fights no one! Read between the lines"

'KingRy' said he would fight Gervonta Davis after the Fortuna fight and 'whoop his a**'. Haney was not very impressed by his antics and believes he only does it for attention. If Garcia does get past Fortuna, fans will want him to challenge for a title next since he said he would like to become a World Champion by the end of the year. 'Tank' may be the best option for his next fight.

