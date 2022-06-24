"I'll sleep him" - Ryan Garcia talks potential fight against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia recently spoke about a potential fight against Gervonta Davis. The Mexican American is currently set to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The unbeaten 'KingRy' will take on the former WBA Super-Featherweight Champion for a chance to challenge for the titles.

Ahead of his fight, he spoke to FightHype.com about going after 'Tank' following his fight against Fortuna:

"That's where my head is focused on, is after this fight when I beat Fortuna I will go after Tank Davis... I'm here to really make a statement on beating Tank Davis and moving forward and whoever wins that fight will be the face of boxing after that, I truly believe that."

The interviewer then asked him how he sees the fight ending. Ryan Garcia replied:

"I think it'll be a dangerous chess match for either one of us. You know, I'll hit him a lot more times than he hits me, I'll tell you that. And then if he really wants to get careless I'll sleep him. Right before his little chinny chin chin opens up I will hit him so fast he won't even see it coming. He will be slept."

Gervonta Davis is fresh off a win against Rolly Romero and has a lot of options for his next fight. Garcia sat ringside during Davis vs. Romero. In his post-fight interview, 'Tank' even said that he was open to fighting anyone next when asked about fighting 'KingRy'.

Watch the interview below:

Ryan Garcia is extremely confident ahead of his fight against Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia is extremely confident that he will be able to overcome the former WBA Super-Featherweight Champion on July 16. In an interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about why he thinks he is too much for Fortuna to handle:

"I think I just have too much speed for him, too much conditioning... I'm pretty much quicker than everybody I fight, and use that to my advantage and I just don't think he's gonna be able to keep up with it..."

He added:

"If it gets tough, I don't think he's gonna have the conditioning to keep up with me either... It's just unfortunate that he came in with a young hungry lion that's ready to devour somebody."

'KingRy' is aiming to challenge for a world title and a dominant win over a former champion would help him stake his claim for a title fight. The Los Angeles native seems reinvigorated under his new trainer Joe Goosen.

Watch the video below:

