“I am here baby’- Gervonta Davis sends a message to Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko after knocking out 'Rolly' Romero

After his spectacular victory this past Saturday, Gervonta Davis claimed that he is ready for whoever is put in front of him next.

Davis took on Rolando Romero for the WBA Lightweight Title at the Barclays Center in New York City. 'Tank' closed the show in the sixth round by landing a devastating left hand on Romero that knocked the formerly undefeated fighter down to retain his belt.

Romero somehow managed to get back up but the referee decided to stop the contest, resulting in Davis being declared the winner via TKO. With the victory, the 27-year-old extended his undefeated record to 27-0.

In his post-fight interview, Davis was asked who he would like to face next. 'Tank' sent a message to Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko, saying he was ready for anyone, regardless of the name.

"I'm here, baby. I'm here. Whatever they wanna do, I'm here, baby. Ain't no safety on this glock... I got a lotta ammunition."

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis for a fight in December

Soon after Gervonta Davis' incredible knockout, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to call out 'Tank'. In his tweet, 'KingRy' said he was ready to take on Davis in December.

"Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly"

Garcia was in attendance for the Davis-Romero fight. Prior to the bout, the 23-year-old made a $20,000 bet with Errol Spence Jr., picking Romero.

After being out of action for more than a year, Garcia recently made his return to the boxing ring this past April. He took on Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas, coming away with a unanimous decision to keep his unblemished professional record intact.

