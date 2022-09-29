Did Logan Paul fire his Impaulsive podcast's co-hosts? 

Logan Paul recently tricked his audience into believing that he fired co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko from his The Impaulsive podcast.

'The Maverick' managed to pull off the same by posting a picture on his Instagram account with two of the former co-hosts of the podcast: Spencer Taylor and Mac. Paul captioned the post by saying:

"MEET THE NEW CO-HOSTS OF IMPAULSIVE!"

Interestingly, Logan Paul was able to successfully trick fans with this post. The majority of the podcast's audience believed that it was true and that the 27-year-old fired Mike Majlak and George Janko from the podcast.

However, on the latest episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' cleared the air regarding the situation and revealed that it was just a joke:

"People thought I actually fired you guys. It was because Spencer and Mac were both in Puerto Rico at the same time and I was I like, this is hilarious, let's cause some noise. And also, listen audience, I love y'all but sometimes you gotta be f**ked with, sometimes you gotta get got and some people bought into it."

Logan Paul and his manager believe Deji might not get paid for his fight against Floyd Mayweather

During the same episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' and his manager Jeffrey Levin seemed to be doubtful about how much Deji would get paid for his upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.

The two were discussing Floyd Mayweather's potential pay-out from the fight when Jeffrey Levin stated that 'Money' could walk away with $20-30 million while Deji might not even get paid.

While the chances of this happening are very low, it is possible that Deji might not get paid handsomely for the fight because an opportunity like this will make it too hard for the Englishman to negotiate his pay.

"Yeah [Mayweather gets] probably another 20, 30, 40 [million], and he pays Deji zero."

Logan Paul then added:

"I was going to say, Deji's cut of this fight, my guess was two-and-a-half percent."

His manager retorted and claimed that Deji will most probably walk away without a pay-check:

"No percent."

It is important to note that Logan Paul got into the ring with Mayweather for an exhibition bout in 2021. Following the event, Logan publicly criticized 'Money' and his team for not paying him what he was owed.

Interestingly, the elder Paul brother claims that Mayweather still owes him a significant amount of money.

