"No percent" - Logan Paul and his manager believe Deji will not get paid anything to fight Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul and his manager are highly skeptical about how much money Deji will earn from his next bout.

KSI's younger brother Deji recently announced that he will be fighting Floyd 'Money' Mayweather on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

In the latest episode the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul spoke about why he thinks the Englishman will not get paid. Paul's manager Jeffrey Levin revealed how much he thinks Mayweather will get paid, in comparison to how much Deji will come away with:

"Yeah [Mayweather gets] probably another 20, 30, 40 [million], and he pays Deji zero."

Paul then added:

"I was going to say, Deji's cut of this fight, my guess was 2 and a half percent."

His manager retorted, claiming that Deji will walk away empty-handed:

"No percent."

Watch the latest episode of Impaulsive below:

Logan Paul famously fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout last year. 'Maverick' subsequently claimed that 'Money' was yet to pay him his portion of the revenue generated from their fight.

Although it's been over a year since the pair fought, Paul claims Mayweather still owes him $2-3 million.

Logan Paul on Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will likely earn another hefty paycheck when he takes on Deji in November. 'Money' is fresh off an exhibition bout in Japan against Mikuru Asakura this past weekend, which he won via second-round knockout. The unbeaten American's fight against Deji will be his fifth exhibition bout.

In the same Impaulsive episode, Logan Paul jokingly cast his prediction for the Deji vs. Mayweather:

"I got Deji in three, Deji's going to KO Mayweather for sure."

Paul added that when he initially heard about the matchup, he didn't expect it to materialize:

"I will say something, Floyd is very wishy-washy as you know, and when I was hearing rumblings about this fight, I thought there's no way in hell this is gonna happen."

Paul also took to Twitter to advise Deji on how to engage in business dealings with Mayweather. 'Maverick' recommended that the Brit should "try to get paid up-front" rather than find himself waiting for his cut of the revenue.

