"50-1 not bad" - Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition match confirmation 

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will be fighting Deji in an exhibition fight in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in November. He is currently set to fight Mikuru Asakura, a Rizin MMA fighter, in an exhibition fight at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Earlier this month, rumors of a potential fight between the unbeaten boxer and the 1-0 boxer were doing the rounds on social media.

Keemstar was one of the first to break the news and claimed negotiations for the fight were on. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the interviewer asked Floyd Mayweather if he was fighting Deji, and he replied:

"Well this Saturday, I have an exhibition with a helluva fighter from Japan... And then I got one with the guy Deji, I wanna make sure his name is right, Deji right? Yes Deji, we will be doing an exhibition in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena and that is in November."

Mayweather then went on to say that he is looking to continue doing exhibition fights. He stated that he may even fight Conor McGregor again in 2023, after the Irishman recovers from his leg injury.



Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight confirmation

Fans are in utter shock after Mayweather confirmed that he will be fighting British YouTuber Deji.

KSI's younger brother recently got his first win against Fousey after three back-to-back losses inside the ring. Following his first win, he has made a huge leap by looking to fight someone who is considered the greatest boxer to ever live.

A user tweeted out predicting that Mayweather would be handed his first loss at the hands of Deji:

"50-1 not bad record"



Another user called Deji the greatest boxer of this generation:

"Floyd finally gets his chance at the greatest boxer of this generation"



One user could not believe how Deji managed to secure the fight against Floyd Mayweather after recently winning for the first time:

"Deji really lost 3 times in a row then beat a punch bag and landed a Mayweather fight"



Another user pointed out how Deji's fight against Floyd Mayweather would mean that the Brit has fought more world champions than Demetrius Andrade:

"Deji about to fight more world champions than Andrade"



Deji is a massive underdog going into this fight. However, the bout will not affect either of their records since it's an exhibition fight and no winner can be declared at the end of the fight.

