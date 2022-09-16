Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather: Boxing record comparison 

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is rumored to take on YouTuber Deji in an exhibition bout later this year.

The British YouTuber recently registered his first win inside the squared circle on August 27 against fellow YouTuber Fousey. While many would've thought Deji's next fight would also be against an influencer, he might end up facing arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

That said, let's take a look at how Deji's boxing record compares to that of Floyd Mayweather. The Brit made his boxing debut in 2017 against Jake Paul in an amateur bout that he lost. He then returned to the ring in 2021 to face Vinne Hacker and went on to fight Alex Wassabi earlier this year and lost both fights.

However, Deji made his pro-boxing debut against Fousey last month, registering his first win, and while his overall boxing record stands at 1-3, he is undefeated as a pro-boxer at 1-0. On the flip side, Floyd Mayweather's boxing record needs no introduction. 'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record. Since then, Mayweather has only continued to fight in exhibition bouts.

That said, it remains to be seen whether a potential fight between Deji and Mayweather will happen later this year.

Floyd Mayweather will take on Mikur Asakura later this month

Mayweather is set to fight Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition that will take place on September 25 in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Mikuru Asakura is 29 years old and holds a 16-3 MMA record. While the idea of beating Mayweather is rather far-fetched, the fact that he's stepping into the boxing ring against 'Money' will undoubtedly be the highlight of his career.

Despite being an exhibition match, the two seem to be taking this fight very seriously as their recent staredown nearly went physical. The duo met at a press conference, following which they engaged in a staredown which was intervened by Mayweather's bodyguard, who pushed the Japanese MMA star.

Watch the video below:

MMA mania @mmamania Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura 😐 https://t.co/WmIyuMhhgv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari